Don’t fall for the ‘overdevelopment fallacy’ being pitched by some candidates

Some are trying to make overdevelopment the issue of this election, so let’s talk about it.

More than 30 years ago this community took a position on overdevelopment. That position has not changed. We incorporated and became the Village of Key Biscayne, in large part, to prevent overdevelopment and increased density.

We, as a community, decided that we needed to control our zoning code, and we have been very successful at it. We prevented both the Ocean Club and the Grand Bay from being developed at Key Colony level density.

So why do we need to talk about it?

Because somehow two candidates in this election have made fear about overdevelopment the central focus of their election platforms. Both Andy Herrera and Fausto Gomez continue to push this false narrative.

It is truly amazing that any candidate would ignore thirty years of anti-development history and create unfounded fear about it.

So far, we have heard that the Charter Revision Commission’s proposed Amendments are meant to cause overdevelopment.

We have also heard that the Vision Board’s plan aims to increase density and commercial overdevelopment.

Lastly, we have heard that candidate for mayor, Joe Rasco, is also part of this conspiracy to allow overdevelopment of our community.

So, what do we know about these boards and candidate Rasco?

Every member of the Vision Board and the Charter Revision Commission has worked for decades to protect our way of life by working to preserve and protect what we value most. Some have served on council, other boards and other community organizations. They all volunteered to serve on our behalf.

The members of these boards understand our community’s absolute opposition to increased density and overdevelopment. Their record is well known to us.

What do we know about mayoral candidate Rasco on these same issues?

He was a leader in the incorporation effort and the early and subsequent efforts to halt overdevelopment. His service to our community spans four decades and his position on increased residential density and overdevelopment is well known to us. Again, that is why he was a leader on incorporation.

Ignoring decades of history makes no sense to us (me).

So why the overdevelopment fallacy?

Because when you have nothing positive to offer, you go negative and create false narratives and distractions like this. They have shown you no evidence of this conspiracy. We should expect more from candidates running for office in the Village of Key Biscayne.

The overdevelopment fallacy is being used to confuse, discourage, misinform and create fear.

While our challenges are real, our future remains bright. With inclusive, ethical leadership we can accomplish anything.

Please don’t fall victim to the politics of fear and division. Vote this November for candidates committed to uniting us and planning responsibly to ensure that our community remains an Island Paradise.

Candidates Rasco, Ed London, Oscar Sardiñas, Fernando Vazquez and Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins have clearly stated their opposition to overdevelopment and understand the need to work to secure our future from the challenges we face.

Steve Powel