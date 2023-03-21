Don’t strive to become Miami

I heartily concur with the sentiments of Diana Garmendia, Susana Braun and Ann Taintor regarding the adoption of the Vision plan.

It definitely would increase the density of our community which, no matter how you slice it, would change for the worse the look and feel we enjoy today.

The last mayoral race made clear that most everyone is against greater density on the island. We keep saying that and, yet, new projects such as St. Agnes, the library and others keep getting proposed, which suggest we will continue to move in that direction.

We are at maximum capacity and should not aspire to become more of a day trip destination than we already are because of increased retail options.

KB is unique and a great place to live. One of its attributes is that Miami is close and accessible.

Let us not strive to become Miami.

R. Duncan Littlejohn