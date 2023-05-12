Donut Gallery article ‘handled with dignity’

Islander Letters to the Editor: Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, Jorge Gonzalez de Caipello, Nelson Zambrano, and Ota Zambrano.

Justo,

Great job on the article of the transition/owner occurring between the Donut Gallery and Golden Hog. As you know, it was a very”heated” situation.

Your article was so positive, handled with dignity and class. Well done!

Lynn Gallagher

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you