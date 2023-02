E-bikes driven by children at 25+ mph on our sidewalks are a huge risk for the riders, for pedestrians and for drivers entering and exiting through driveways of their homes, their office and Key Biscayne’s commercial and public areas.

It is impossible to visualize these bikes/scooters/mopeds at these speeds on sidewalks, more so in evening and night. Sidewalks are clearly not designed for this type of traffic -- a danger to our community.

Alex Cobo