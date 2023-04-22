Earth Day is an annual event celebrated April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

There once was no Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), no Clean Air Act, and no Clean Water Act, so there were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment.

In the spring of 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to force this issue onto the national agenda. Twenty million Americans demonstrated in different U.S. cities, and it worked!

In December 1970, Congress authorized the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Here are some ideas you can do to honor Earth Day!

– Promote sustainable transportation (e.g. walk, ride your bike, use your golf cart, use public transportation).

– Plant a tree that absorbs carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) best (oaks, mahogany, pines and cedar). Palm trees sequester little carbon dioxide.

– Help with a beach clean-up.

– Compost food scraps and yard trimmings. This is a good way to recycle and reduce materials that may end up in landfills and release heat-generating greenhouse gasses into our atmosphere, which contributes to increased warming of our planet. On Key Biscayne, we have ‘A Zero Waste Culture’ started by Helena Iturralde that accepts food scraps that are recycled weekly at KB’s Farmers Market.

– More info on composting can be found by clicking here.

– Take a reusable container with you to a restaurant for leftovers.

– Use a reusable water bottle and reusable coffee containers.

– Turn off lights when not in use.

– Reduce, renew, recycle plastic. Avoid single-use plastic.

– Write an email or letter to your state representative or senator about issues and policies important to the environment in your community.