Editor’s Note: This letter, regarding the Key Biscayne KL-8 Center, was sent to the Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools and shared with Islander News.

Three and a half years ago I got deeply involved in several security issues with our school after the Parkland incident. I was extremely disappointed with the response from every and all the Dade schools people I contacted. I have been involved in early childhood education since 2003 as a Preschool owner and operator. I know about quality programs, quality education, quality infrastructure and about people that care.

I have known since 2016 that KBCS has many, many problems. The only asset I have always seen and continue to see is the amazing teachers that continue to work at the school. Everything else, honestly would be graded with an F in my standards. For this reason, and for the difficulty of getting anything done, I have decided to relocate our entire family this summer, to a county that offers better options in schools. This has been a very difficult decision as I grew up in Key Biscayne, love the island and know that both my daughters have made wonderful new friends here.

Despite all this for me there are way too many problems with this school. I was really surprised by the current level of participation from parents over the condition of our garden. It is very depressing and shocking to see its current state prior to last Friday’s effort. But honestly, this has occurred over a long period of time and it's just the tip of the iceberg. It is a demonstration of what’s happening to the entire school. The administration has not allowed parents in at all, to avoid us seeing what goes on in the cafeteria, when there is constant chaos and lack of supervision; or seeing the overcrowded, under-staffed, under-equipped classrooms. They did not want parents around watching how the premises deteriorated. Observing innumerable things that do not work or are hazardous to our children.

Just a few parents in the school knew about the 7-year-old who got lost outside the school for over 45 minutes last fall. The entire class had been left with a substitute, who in turn had to send two other children around the school looking for the lost girl. It is pathetic.

Sadly, I must also say, the many parents in her class that were informed did not seem to care much! The girl’s parents and I were the only ones who showed up at the Chief of Police of Key Biscayne to file a complaint since the school refused to admit anything happened. The complaint went nowhere as nothing ever changed with it.

I have a child in the gifted program that has an amazing academic experience thanks to the limit in child-to-teacher ratio, and thanks to the qualified teachers she has had. But I am extremely concerned about my other child’s education. Her second-grade class is overcrowded, with more than 38 children in a small space. When the second teacher has been sick, they have had no substitute to replace her. What is the quality of education you can expect? I bought a property in Key Biscayne, paying top dollar and very expensive taxes for it, so my children could enjoy a good education at what was once a top elementary school. I have given up this idea. The lack of interest or experience from the new administration, and the lack of effectiveness from the PTA, are major reasons. But, to me, the main reason for giving up is the difficulty and time it takes to make any minor progress or correction with all that is happening. There is no receptiveness. No one listens to us, parents, while we watch the fall down of our children’s school.

What I find unacceptable at the school is:

1. Many of the classrooms are overcrowded, understaffed, underequipped.

2. Basic school maintenance issues should be addressed fast and efficiently, including repair of sinks, toilets, paint and safety concerns.

3. There should be access to the school for people outside the school administration (like volunteers) to not only inspect but help support.

4. Accommodations for special needs. Nonexistent or extremely delayed.

5. Communication and support with and from the parents should be reestablished as parents along administrators and teachers are the most interested in a successful educational experience for the children.

6. Transition times like lunch at the cafeteria, drop off and pick up, and free time after PE need to be planned and restructured completely. It is chaotic, dangerous and damaging to the children not only socially but mentally.

7. Green space and outdoor play areas are an embarrassment to the school and the community. The equipment is outdated and in a deplorable condition. In the case of our garden: abandoned.

8. There are no special activities for the children; field trips, events, presentations, shows.

9. There are no extra-curricular activities or afterschool programs in place.

10. Library and specialty rooms. Our school is way behind in comparison to the accessibility and resources offered in other schools. I recently visited one elementary school with a coding and robotics section in their library.

11. Safety, organization and protocols. I have never been able to understand why the drop off and pick up are so unorganized and stressful– not only for the children, but for everyone, including the patrol and the teachers!! It was the worst in the first few weeks, but why does it have to be like that? Today at pick up, two boys stacked up between a large group of children were punching each other until a screaming teacher from the other side of the area noticed them. There could be a more consistent, effective way to deal with this.

I am taking the time to write this because I love children and I care what will happen with all those that will remain in this school. Hope change comes soon. I am sad it will be too late for us.

Sincerely,

Melissa C. Mazzotta

Owner of The Learning Center for Kids, TLC for Kids Fort Lauderdale,Treehouse Preschool, Piccolo Universo Preschool and A Little Kingdom childcare center.