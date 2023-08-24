Emergency leads reader to a great veterinarian right here on the Key

I had an emergency with my 16-year-old dog after hours last night. My vet is off the Key and was closed, and I was searching online to see where I would need to take him as he was actively having a seizure. I saw that Dr. Steve Eastman, right here on Key Biscayne, was still in his office, even at 7 p.m., and I called. They told me to come right over. Five minutes later, he was being treated by Dr. Eastman and his assistant.

They were so caring and kind. They didn't seem to mind that it was after hours. They just wanted to help me and my dog. I was so grateful and said I didn't know about him/them before I started going off the Key long ago. They are a top-notch team, and I think anyone on the Key would be in great hands with their pet at his office!! They were awesome!

Amy Zambrano