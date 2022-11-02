Endorsing Rasco an easy decision given his experience and opponent’s rhetoric

I am supporting Joe Rasco for Mayor.

Having worked with Joe on the Charter Revision Commission, I know he will serve our community well as mayor. He listens and builds consensus. His integrity is impeccable, and he understands that accomplishing our goals requires a team effort. He has volunteered in this community for decades and has been on the right side of every important issue our community has faced since he and his wife decided to make Key Biscayne their home, including the GO Bond referendum two years ago.

He understands our challenges and wants to tackle them, and understands that doing so will be a group effort. His demeanor in the face of outrageous and false personal attacks is admirable. We are fortunate that he has decided to serve our community again.

Unfortunately, Mr. Gomez is a sharp contrast. He likes to take sole credit for the efforts of many, such as the undoing of the Rickenbacker RFP. That endeavor was the work of countless members of our community, Council, and staff, and suggesting otherwise is not true.

Frankly, Mr. Gomez has proven to be willing to say anything to win, including attacking long time volunteers, like me, with false narratives. His debate performances were replete with misstatements, which left me wondering if he was lying or simply did not bother to learn the facts. His opposition to all seven charter amendments is proof that he is not interested in good government or best practices in municipal government. He is just trying to create division where none should exist in the hopes of scoring political points.

Choosing who to vote for in the Council election is harder as there are four excellent candidates: Ed London, Nick Lopez-Jenkins, Oscar Sardiñas, and Fernando Vazquez. All love Key Biscayne, recognize our challenges and what we need to do to protect our community and our way of life. They have run campaigns focused on the real issues we face with respect and collegiality. The other candidate has no business on Council.

It has been a difficult election season, but I am hopeful that Key Biscayne will make the right choices.

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick