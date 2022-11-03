Endorsing the ‘anachronism,” Ed London, for Council

Ed London and I disagree on Amendments 2, 3 and 4, but I am voting to re-elect him. Ed is fair, he has cogent arguments as to why he votes the way he does, and he’s transparent.

It has not impeded our relationship one iota that we disagree. In fact, our discussion on Amendment 1 changed my mind.

Ed London does not worry about those who vote against him. He worries about his family, his friends and Key Biscayne. He is a self-made man with years of experience.

He is an anachronism: an honest politician.

We need more Eds.

H. Frances Reaves Esq