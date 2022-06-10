Why does Key Biscayne feel like it is under occupation? To go from Key Biscayne to the mainland this morning I passed no less than 13 police cars and 5 motorcycle units with lights flashing — and this has been going on for nearly two weeks. I doubt if any other city in the county is subject to such “attention.”

All of this due to un-representative reduced speeds, which were introduced in hysteria, without public input. This is the “covidiation” of local government. Prior to COVID, you had open forum, discussion and consensus. Given restrictions of the past two years, our government — especially local governments that had been the touchstone of democracy — have lost the muscle memory of open debate, advice and consent. They now make decisions based on presumed “consensus” that best meets their own political expectation — disdaining what their electorate really say or want.

Councilman Luis Lauredo is symptomatic of this new development as quoted in your page 4 article of the May 26 edition of Islander News. In approval of the speed limit change he is quoted as saying, “To resolve a problem, or take control of a crisis, you have to overwhelm the problem.” Then he proudly stated how the Village Council is coordinating with Miami-Dade County, City of Miami, and Village leadership.

What is absent in that thought? Not one word about the people. There has been no attempt to obtain public input on these speed changes. None of the institutions listed sought the advice, much less consent, of their constituency.

To invoke crisis or emergency as Mr. Lauredo did is a poor excuse. There is danger in “emergency measures.” The excuse of unrepresentative urgency has been used the world over to strangle debate and silence dissent. Ultimately, this is still a democracy and the people responsible for our occupation and subject to our vote--the Village leadership, Miami-Dade County Mayor Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado — need to be held accountable come election time.

Edward J. Briscoe