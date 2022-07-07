Editor’s Note: This letter was sent via email to Village of Key Biscayne Councilmembers and Management, including Village Manager Steve Williamson and shared with Islander News.

"It will be evident there is a line you don't want to necessarily go past....if a person chooses to walk or swim past, if they get run over, it's on them , sadly." Words spoken at the Village Council meeting on June14, 2022 by Roland Samimy, CRSO referring to the proposed Vessel Exclusion Zone. If they get run over, it's on them.

I am having a very difficult time accepting that the entire Village Council and the Village Management agreed with this statement.

First, personal safety is the obligation of the government at all levels. We control the speed of vehicles on our roadways to protect drivers, cyclists, etc. We have traffic lights, crosswalks, flashing yellow lights to protect people crossing our streets. We are enforcing rules to protect residents walking our sidewalks from fast moving scooters. Shouldn't we do the same for beach goers and swimmers?

Fortunately or unfortunately Mother Nature has altered the character of our beach, especially in front of the Key Colony, Island House and Commodore condominiums. A significant sandbar now exists in the northern end of our beach resulting in very shallow waters during low tides. You are aware of this situation and I have sent pictures documenting it. Consequently even a child could walk, not swim, past the proposed markers. And they do.

Should we expose them to moving power boats, jet skis and to inexperienced kite surfers?

Second, Mr Samimy claims that the Exclusion Zone will be clearly marked. Maybe. How close are we spacing the buoys? Ten feet apart??? Hopefully not, it will make for an ugly site. The spacing of the buoys most likely will be hundred(s) of feet from each other so one could question how evident this demarcation is going to be.

There is a simple solution. Move the markers further out to 500 feet from shore in the northernmost section of our beach. The US Coast Guard has stated that they will consider moving the markers 700-1,000 feet from shore due to the shallow water. This will not totally eliminate the possibility of an accident, but it will reduce the probability of one because beach goers will be reluctant to walk so far from shore. No additional cost would be necessary.

NOTE: I did not attend the June meeting because I was out of state. My original intention was to attend the May Council meeting to present my concerns, but the Vessel Exclusion Zone was excluded from the agenda.

Council members, Village Management, I will say it one more time. Please, let's do the right thing in establishing the Vessel Exclusion Zone.

Julio J Diaz