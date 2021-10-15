Last week, the plan to privatize the county’s Rickenbacker and Venetian causeways faced almost certain death at the hands of the County Commission. The largest, richest and most politically powerful group of the plan’s stakeholders, Miami Beach, wanted nothing to do with the county’s unsolicited public private partnership bid for the causeway. The clairvoyant BCC had an epiphany that the beach constituency represented a fatal flaw, so they “bifurcated” the plan. The Board voted unanimously to kill the Miami Beach portion of the bid.

However, gutting the bid for political expediency now allows the BCC to complete the real bid objective of public access and safety by including Key Biscayne and Crandon Park.

Creator Bernie Zyscovich presents his plan in honor of the loss of a friend killed while riding on Virginia Key, but the data shows the Virginia Key causeway is not the site of most of the fatalities. SewerBeachRoad and Crandon Boulevard combined are actually the locations of the majority of bike fatalities.

Chairman Diaz has promised the new Virginia Key park will attract "millions of new visitors" to Virginia Key but the bikeway takes visitors over Virginia Key and drops them on the original two lane Crandon Blvd beginning at the Crandon Marina -- putting millions more cyclists on the same bikeway that is already overwhelmed and dangerous.

The solution is obvious. Create a world class bikeway with the grand vistas from the hundreds of acres of available public land and remove the current bike lane from the old roadway created decades ago as an afterthought by some budget minded county park bureaucrats.

The bifurcation of the roadway and bike park is also needed to leave the roadway as a freestanding toll road operation that should be turned over to a roadway authority and not the current operators, Miami Dade Parks Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

Until the administration of ex-mayor Carlos Gimenez, the Parks Department’s background in toll causeway and marine bridge operations was limited to mowing the median and cleaning the beaches.

Once the correct objective is established, then we talk about a 90-year easy payment plan.

Charles Collins