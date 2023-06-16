Exchange between Village resident and Mayor on power outages

Editor’s Note: What follows is an email exchange between Emmet J. Schwartzman, a Village resident, and Mayor Joe Rasco. They were both shared with Islander News

Dear Mayor Rasco,

We are at wit’s end. For the past six months in 2023, we have experienced repeated and protracted FPL power outages at 201 Cranwood Drive – typically, 69-92 customers are affected. The latest one today has been ongoing for hours – most of the day and night and well into the early morning hours – with the current projected resolution (after multiple missed estimates) of 5:15 am (now 14 customers). See attached sample of FPL emails. There were prior outages in the past three weeks alone. Something is terribly wrong. FPL’s approach continues to apply a temporary Band-Aid on a far more systemic problem.

As the Village did for Crandon Blvd – a County road – I ask that the Village take proactive measures to find a more permanent solution to a chronic problem for residential Village street(s). To begin with, I urge you to request that FPL provide an itemized account of all the times in the past year it has sent repair crews for outages at 201 Cranwood Dr. and vicinity – especially compared to other areas in the Village.

The seemingly endless power outages are degrading our quality of life on the Key – hours in the dark without AC. It seems to be getting much worse – not better. It cannot continue this way.

Respectfully,

Emmet J. Schwartzman

Dear Mr. Schwartzman,

I, along with Village Manager Williamson, was working on this unfortunate situation with FPL late on the evening of Thursday, June 8th. I can understand your frustration and angst at being without power for such a long time with what would appear to be a normal summer shower. We communicated our dissatisfaction with FPL for this incident as we did with them on the Crandon streetlights situation.

I am copying Mr. J. Padron, the FPL representative assigned to Key Biscayne by FPL headquarters. I want him to see the information attached on the constant residential outages on your street so that FPL can devise a solution for you and your neighborhood. We will hold FPL’s feet to the fire to make whatever corrections are needed so that our homes, Village facilities and infrastructure, and island businesses can receive a much higher level of service.

Long term, the Village, with my full support, is already working on (presently in design) a plan to underground the electrical lines in the entire island. By strengthening this electrical infrastructure, we hope to significantly reduce outages and ensure a more resilient future, where our Village could be better prepared to deal with more powerful windstorms, flooding, and strong storm surges. As you can see, we are working to improve the situation today for a better tomorrow for Island Paradise.

Best,

Joe Rasco

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor