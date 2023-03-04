Experience at Mercy ER leads to negative review

Last week after a bad fall I was promptly taken by our firefighter’s ambulance to Mercy ER. It was a four-hour event and a friend was with me constantly asking for assistance.

After X-rays to one ankle, which I could not move, showed no fracture, I was sent home. No pain killer, no advice, nothing. My friend drove to her son's place to get a walking stick that could help me a little. Late in the afternoon, a call from Mercy Podiatry Department asked to see me the next morning. There, the X-rays showed a fractured ankle. I have to wear this gigantic rigid boot and use a walker for two months.

I live alone. What if I had miserably fallen when they sent me home from the ER and totally ruined my life?!

I advise anyone in need never to go to Mercy ER.

Valeria Mastelli