I thought my initial Letter to the Editor regarding the Key Biscayne Library Proposal was a one off. One and done. However, my oppositional defiance disorder and general paranoia kicked in when I read Susan Dellert’s story in the Islander News expanding details on the proposal. I now reluctantly respond to the announcement that the library proposal is pushing forward at high speed.

I wrote before and I write now as a devout believer in public libraries.

Besides the new physical library structure proposed, Key Biscayne is now promised that the library will be exploring what “programs and services the residents want in the new library.” I would venture that the usage of the Key Biscayne library by any metric has not expanded in the past 10 years. And yet, without increased usage, we want to double the space of the library, before we know what we want to use it for.

We are told that “we want to broaden what the library offers.” Sounds good. We want to ask the community what additional services it wants, AFTER they are proposing to double the size of the structure. It sounds so wonderful it makes no sense. Definitely a horse pushing the cart.

Double the size and then figure what to do with it?

A bigger library is going to cost a lot more to run. But is the Dade County Library System, with 48 other branches, going to increase the library’s budget to fund these new programs from the $850,000 it now spends from Key Biscayne’s $2.4 million annual contribution to the county system? Or will they keep the $850,000 allocation, and the cost of new programs come from the Key Biscayne Village government budget? Just asking. Who funds the new programs?

The Islander News’ story states the new library will offer technology training, financial literacy guides, language acquisition materials, job-hunting sources, test prep and homework help. It even has information about navigating new stages of life, said Yamilka Gonzalez, one of the Key Biscayne librarians. Will all of these other services be funded by the library, or through fees actual library users would pay for these benefits?

Let’s just take test prep and homework help.

Key Biscayne is an island and an enterprise on the Key gains a spatial monopoly from our location. An island is a perfect example of a spatial monopoly. No private tutoring company could offer test prep, if competing with the library. Whatever the library offers would have a distinct advantage over any private vendor. The other side of Crandon Boulevard would be competing with the library. Think about vacancies.

I would argue we want private enterprises to occupy the shopping centers and office buildings, pay taxes and contribute to the private sector and our government revenues. I feel confident Mr. Fritz Scharenberg and Finvest, the developer of Key Colony, would not have deeded the land of the present library if he believed that the library could be offering competing endeavors to private business.

Finally, my initial letter asked what additional uses Dade County could deploy at the new library, mentioning a possible support center for those dwelling in Crandon Park. We are now assured that “none of these imagined possibilities are in any of the plans that have been presented to the Council.” Of course these possibilities have not been presented and included in the plans. What was offered in public relations speak is a non-denial denial. The question is not what is in the plans, but what can the new facility be used for?

What might a library of the future look like? I would argue that it might not even be a physical structure on the Key, but rather would be first-class librarians (as we now have) that would be centrally located and serve all 48 branches of the Dade County Library system. The Library System would maintain subscriptions to a vast array of non-free material that they would locate and share online with the citizens of Dade County.

Even today, you can find much material, but only as an abstract. To read the full piece you need a subscription. Think Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Pubmed, etc.Many people used to read the Key Biscayne copy of the Wall Street Journal, but because of COVID, there is no copy. However, I bet the library can get you into the online edition today.

In closing, I pose the following questions:

1. What is a library?

2. What will the new library be used for?

3. What offerings of an expanded library will be competing with private businesses on the island?

4 How will the loss of private businesses affect our tax base?

5. Who will be paying for all of the proposed offerings in the new library?

6. What can’t the new library be used for? That is not the same as what are you planning or making public in your proposal?

When I wrote a few weeks ago, I called the library proposal a sucker’s bet. A sucker is sort of a hapless Jackie Gleason Poor Soul kind of character. Think instead, library planning for dummies. I just cannot believe we are this dumb to want this sugar candy lollipop tree

William R. Stiles