Editor’s Note: The article 5-year-old does all this after school to protect her siblings from Covid-19 ran on islandernews.com and is part of our syndicated editorial service

You recently ran a story about a lovely family and attempts to keep a 5-year-old safe from Covid.

Is it possible to reach out to the mother with my email ? I strongly suggest that she take “Will” off dairy – no milk, no ice cream, no cheeses. My child had very similar problems as Will many years ago and once I removed milk dairy from her diet, the problems disappeared within months.

There are many milk substitutes these days and many plant-based milks which are delicious, as well as non dairy ice cream, cheeses, yogurts, etc. There is absolutely no need to give children dairy. It harms them in many ways, contrary to what the powerful dairy industry would have people believe.

This story was lovely and the thought that little Will is consuming something that is (potentially) hurting him is upsetting.

There are no bad side effects from substituting non dairy products for dairy products and the research/science all point to the wisdom and health benefits of eliminating dairy from one’s diet.

Thank you for your help with this matter.

Sincerely,

Maria Ramos