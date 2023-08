Just read your article "Here is why Floridians should worry about the gun show loophole."

Clearly it's yellow journalism. Here's why: You cannot name one person who has died as a direct result of a legal private gun sale with no background checks.

That's because there are none. Leave it to you fear mongers to create solutions to nonexistent problems! I will avoid you and your pathetic, fascist propaganda from now on.

Billy Rotberg