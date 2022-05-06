Editor’s Note. This letter was sent by Ceci Sanchez to Village officials following another email dealing with public input into Paradise Park design.

Hello everyone! Years ago, when Ana de Varona and John Gilbert were Village employees, we – the Village Manager’s Landscape Committee consisting of Gina Coleman and I, with Mercedes Porcari as Village Horticulturalist – were shown a preliminary drawing. We were asked for input regarding plant selection only, which we did, and requested follow up meetings that never occurred.

The subsequent Councils continued to make design changes, including adding a skate track which later was dropped. Todd claimed we had participated in the Paradise creation. I can assure you, we did not.

He forwarded me the drawings and plant selection when I asked.

My concern is the extensive plant palette that are mostly non-natives and the continued visible poor maintenance. NoVillage official (has) responded to this concern.

The Village continues to “struggle” with substandard maintenance, and last week the Village Horticulturalist resigned!

The site deserves to be done correctly from the start. I would suggest that the work should not be started until you have (hired) a capable Horticulturist that will look after our landscape investment.

Best,

Ceci Sanchez