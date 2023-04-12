Florida permitless carry gun law a danger to everyone

Note: This is in response to Kristin Kann's recent letter on permitless carry.

Thank you so very much for your article regarding our gun violence epidemic and the senseless and dangerous new Florida law allowing anyone to carry a concealed weapon. This new law means that nearly anyone can carry hidden, loaded guns in public – no questions asked.

For good reason, Florida is known for being the "gunshine state" where the NRA rules our legislature. I hope that others are as concerned as you at the dangers this poses to everyone, especially our children.

As a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and a proud supporter of Giffords Florida I would like to suggest you contact Moms Demand Action at www.momsdemandaction.org/act/ and Giffords Florida at jointhefight@giffords.org.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots advocacy organization, and Giffords Florida is the largest gun safety political program focused entirely on Florida.

In both groups you will find like-minded parents and grandparents fighting to make our schools and communities safe for all. We must raise our voices!

Again, thank you for caring.

Jane Torres