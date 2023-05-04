Friday night stroll reveals prevalent misbehavior by kids

My observations on a stroll with my babies Friday night:

– 9 kids, boys and girls, packed in 1 golf cart, driving down on Crandon.

– 2 boys on 1 electric scooter racing up and down the Village Green’s field (on the grass!)

– An SUV made a U-turn inside the Village Green, where the police cars are usually parked.

– Many large groups of tweens block the sidewalks, making it difficult to walk.

– Kids jumping off CVS carts into the flooded parking lot.

– Only 1 kid said “excuse me” before he passed us slowly on his motorized scooter (wearing his helmet). The rest didn’t warn us, while zooming by, no helmets, 2 or 3 on 1 bike, on the sidewalks.

To those who say kids will be kids, I say your lack of parenting is not a license for your children to have zero respect for other people and act like they just escaped a zoo.

Chris Dierk