’Friendly” dogs running wild are still a menace, and their owners need to follow rules

How many times, when walking outside and suddenly seeing a dog running up to you, do you hear these two little words: "They're friendly!"

Not only is it bad enough to have a dog running loose without physical control, but those two words assume too much. No, I don't know that the dog is friendly. It could hurt me, or another person or pet. It could trample native plantings or disturb wildlife. The wildlife also can't understand that the dog is friendly.

In the past two weeks, I've witnessed two different instances of off-leash dogs disturbing wildlife. One was on a bird walk on Crandon Beach, where the shorebirds our group was observing kept getting scared off by loose dogs. The second was at the bird banding station operating in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park when an unknown collared dog wandered off the main trail into the research base, and had to be guided back.

Anyone who lives here needs to know that residency does not entitle them to bring their dog anywhere. Keep your dog on leash where it is required, and keep it out where it's not allowed. It can disturb the rest of us who come to Key Biscayne to recreate in other ways. It might make you angry, but the truth hurts.

Oh, and please pick up after your do -- completely. Finish the job by putting it in a bag and throwing the bag into a trash can.

Thank you.

Rachel DiPietro