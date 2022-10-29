Gomez as mayor is the best way to handle multiple threats to the island’s character and safety

Key Biscayne is currently facing monumental threats including overdevelopment by outside interests, resiliency in the face of climate change, and the privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway – the only lifeline to our homes.

Having served this community as mayor and council member for eight years, I know that Fausto Gomez is the only candidate with the skills, experience, strength, and ability to lead and protect our community in this dangerous time.

Fausto understands who we are as a community and the issues that are most important to us. He has intelligent solutions and the ability to see them through. While our current Council stood silent, he took the lead on protecting us and the Rickenbacker from the potentially disastrous “Plan Z.” He has also been clear in his stance against Referendum 4, which his opponent -- with the backing of PAC dollars – fully supports. Make no mistake, passing that referendum would result in the destruction of everything that makes this island unique and special.

Fausto stands strong for all of us and has been unyielding against the powerful special interests who spend tens of thousands of PAC dollars to push their personal financial agendas. He is beholden to no one but the residents, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Fausto Gomez for mayor of Key Biscayne.

Mayra P. Lindsay

Former Key Biscayne Mayor (2014-2018)