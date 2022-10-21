Gomez’s questionable tactics leads writer to vote for Rasco

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

A few weeks ago I was very upset to read a letter from the campaign of Fausto Gomez alleging that unidentified individuals in the Key Biscayne community had accused Mr. Gomez of “being a Communist.” `

The letter goes on to reassure that Mr. Gomez is definitely not a Communist. I have been following this Village election closely and I have not heard anyone accuse Mr. Gomez of being a Communist.

In talking with others, it appears that this letter was only mailed to Hispanic voters over a certain age. This leads me to conclude that this is just another in a well-established series of campaign tactics by Mr. Gomez to play on the emotions of the voters. The trauma that many of us endured, having to abandon our countries of birth due to communism, should not be taken lightly nor should our intelligence.

Scare tactics about “overdevelopment” and “secret powerful elites” and playing to the emotions of those who suffered and lost much under a Castro, Chavez or Ortega, when a local election has nothing to do about the sad situation and injustices in those countries, may work well “on the other side of the causeway,” in Miami or Tallahassee, but they have no place in Key Biscayne.

Until this year, our Village elections had been collegial, clean and respectful for both candidates and voters. That changed this year because Mr. Gomez is deploying the tactics that he learned in a lifetime spent in Miami and Tallahassee politics. But I hope that is not the wave of the future here in Key Biscayne.

I will be voting for Joe Rasco for mayor and hope that the civility and good manners which Joe has always demonstrated over 40 years of service to this community is what continues to prevail on Key Biscayne.

Sincerely,

Jose Alberni