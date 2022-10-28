Gomez understands and defends residents’ desire to curtail density increases

I most definitely endorse Mr. Gomez for mayor.

He is clearly the one advocating for the real vision for Key Biscayne, as per the current Charter and by further enforcement of such by voters in 2007 through a hard-fought-for referendum. It was a clear and sound no for higher density. Mr. Rasco states that he opposes increase in density, but endorses the adoption of Amendments that would take the Village to exactly that.

We cannot be fooled into thinking that the sequence of events was not a well-planned strategy to lead the Village to this election with candidates (5 out of 7) and choices on the ballot that would open our community, as allotted by the recently adopted 2022-2023 budget and as stated on the “Goals, Objectives and Actions” published to: “Revise land/use and zoning codes to modify design and building standards (based on an approved Vision Plan) to compatibility shape and enrich Village re- development…”

Again, Mr. Gomez stands firmly against it simply because of the consequences. His position is consistent with what we wish our community to avoid: more people, more traffic, and more abuse of our already fragile infrastructure. Our mayor and council members should be those who totally respect our wishes, not “visionaries” that discard our past, existing and future true vision.

We are sophisticated enough to identify who is capable of finding solutions for existing problems, be fiscally responsible and abide by our wishes, and who is pushing an agenda based on us losing power as voters.

I appreciate Islander News for this publication. Best wishes to all,

Josefina (Josie) Valdes-Hurtado