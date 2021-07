“Positive gossip" is one of the ways we bond communities. Negative gossip can be useful because it allows the community to police itself.” -- from psychologist Robin Dunbar, in the article by Kelsey McKinney, In Defense of Gossip, in the New York Times, July 14, 2021.

The safety and welfare of a community should always come first.

Gossip good for the reaction my previous letter generated.

Veronica Scharf Garcia