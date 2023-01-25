Grateful for friendly and efficient Village Fire Department

We have lived in Key Biscayne since retirement about 30 years ago. We have been very lucky, health-wise, but the "Golden Years" have caught up with us.

In the last three months we used the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue twice. We have never imagined what was available in Key Biscayne. Both times, three to five rescue members came, male and female.

I don't have words to describe how good they were. They were very professional, very efficient, and to top it off, very friendly.

We all are very lucky to have people like them in Key Biscayne. My wife and I are very grateful to them.

Mayita and Jorge Blanco