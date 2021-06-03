To the Editor,

We want to thank Chief Press for his service and dedication to our community. His character and compassion brought much good to our village and beyond.

Indeed, it was Chief Press’s commitment to improve the relationship between the police and the community that made the Sister City initiative happen. By working closely with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (Melissa McCaughn White) through the Chief Press Foundation the families of Liberty City benefited as much as we did.

And it was Chief Press’s work and commitment that inspired us to establish the Liberty City College Scholarship Fund. We will miss him very much but are honored to call him our friend.

As the Irish would say:

“May love and laughter light your days,

and warm your heart and home.

May God and faithful friends be yours,

wherever you may roam.

May Peace and plenty bless your world

with joy that long endures.

May all life’s passing seasons

bring the best to you and yours”

Toby and Bill Rohrer