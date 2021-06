I have yet to read an article or hear a tv/radio comment about the horrific violent incidents in Florida that puts gun availability at the center of the problem.

A very long while ago I remember hearing on a BBC station a Scotland Yard officer saying: ”When there’s domestic violence, if you don’t own a gun you use … pots and pans.”

I thought it was very British funny. Now I know it makes a lot of sense.

Valeria Mastelli