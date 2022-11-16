Hampton Park is a gift to Key Biscayne that needs to be cherished, maintained

My name is Debbie Wanninkhof and I live on West Heather Drive. On November 9, despite the tropical storm watch, I attended the Village planning meeting, held under pouring rain in Hampton Park, to discuss the future of that pocket park with our neighbors and Village staff.

In my 32 years on Key Biscayne, I had never seen such community involvement and the labor of love as I did when this beautiful park was created. I attended Council meetings where many neighbors used their voices, time and talents to offer their ideas and input into making this park an amazing nature spot and a welcome respite.

I watched daily as the Simon Family — pro bono — gave their time, love and dedicated attention as they planted, built and created Hampton Park.

I attended free botanical walks and art classes there where I learned about native plants and butterflies. I participated in inserting small honorary metal cylinders into the pergola while it was being constructed. The park was truly a treasure to this island. I have never seen such a lovely, peaceful spot as this on the Key.

Over the past few years, I have been very saddened that the Hampton Lane pocket park was totally neglected by the Village and left to deteriorate. The coral rock path, the lighting, the sign labels for the beautiful flowers, trees, and shrubbery have disappeared. The plants were not properly cared for.

My heart tells me that the family who put so much love into this park, the Simon Family, should be asked if they would be willing to replant and sustain the beauty of it once more. And the Village of Key Biscayne should make a commitment to cherish, encourage and support community involvement in building back and maintaining this once beautiful botanical park. When someone leaves a legacy of love, it should be honored.

Debbie Wanninkhof