Regrettably, I never was able to experience Vernon’s Pharmacy Diner.

I really miss the Old Oasis Cafe, where cyclists would gather in the mornings for cafe con leche and be entertained by Joe the manager. I miss the Lipton Tennis Matches and all the others that came after. I miss the friendships we made at the Donut Gallery before the rising decibel level drove many customers away.

Coconut Grove lost the Old Torus Pub. Now even Coral Gables has lost its iconic Burger Bob’s. It’s tragic that the places that provided us with so much pleasure and social connectivity are now just becoming memories and photos.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb