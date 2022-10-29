Here are our three selections for council members in Nov. 8 election

The next Village election scheduled for Nov. 8 will determine the composition of our new seven member Council.

Three present council members elected in 2020 remain in office. To complete a new council, three more council members must be elected

We endorse for this election:

1. Edward London. The experienced council member was first elected in 2018 and now a candidate for reelection.

2 and 3. Nicolas Lopez-Jenkins and Oscar Sardiñas. Energetic, long-time Key Biscayners ready to work hard to satisfy the ideals of this community.

Karen and Raul Llorente