I think that most Key Biscayners don’t know about Barry University Podiatry Department, to the left of Mercy Hospital main building.

They are specialized in ankle and foot problems and they operate with a Goldencare Home Health, which will send to your home nurses, therapists, etc. Excellent doctors and nurses, and minimal waiting time.

I just happen to be a patient after a fall and feel it my duty to let other people know .

Valeria Mastelli