“So, what do you want me to do, madam?” I am standing dutifully behind my wife, Essie, with her cart at the Winn Dixie. I feel like a butler at Fortnum and Mason. Since the pandemic, we determined we should limit our grocery shopping to one visit a week, and that I should accompany her in order to limit the time spent there.

“Look for fresh figs. I can’t find them. They were advertised.”

Obediently, I look around, without success. But I spot a guy stocking a shelf with apples and ask, “Can you tell me where the figs are?”

Deep down, I know I’m going to strike out here. He shakes his head, no.

No, he doesn’t have any figs, or no, he doesn’t understand English? So, I’ll ask in Spanish.

“Donde Este figs?” That’s it for me in Spanish.

“Uno memento,” he says and then signals he is going for assistance. Essie, meanwhile, has continued the shopping, while I am left milling around in produce. Milling is not easy in the produce department. I stroll around trying to look interested in the broccoli. I smile at a cute little girl with her mother. She clutches her mother’s leg in fright. Who wouldn’t be afraid of an old bearded guy wearing a mask, sun glasses and a black Raven’s baseball hat? I look like a character in The Adams Family. The mother looks at me. All I can see are her eyes. Is she suspicious? I browse the potatoes, and some weird looking green things with nasty spines.

Finally, a clerk appears to inform me that the figs won’t be in until maybe tomorrow. Of course they will. That’s why they were advertised in yesterday’s paper.

Relieved that I don’t have to explain to the manager that I am not a child molester, I thank him and go in search of my wife. This is not easy. She has a habit of disappearing. I log what seems a mile trying to find her. When I ultimately do, I am met with a reprimand.

“You’re going the wrong way.”

“What wrong way?”

“Look at the arrow. You’re going the wrong way.”

I look at the big red arrow on the floor.

She says this in a loud voice, not because I’m not wearing my hearing aids, but because there are other people who are also going the wrong way. She really gets angry when people don’t follow the rules. One guy hears here and actually turns around to go the correct way. He focuses on the Cambell’s soup cans, trying not to appear intimidated. I know different.

“I was trying to find you, as usual. You know, they should put out stop signs, signs on stands. STOP! ONE WAY. Who looks at the floor?”

“Wonderful, go tell the manager. Meanwhile, stop at the deli and get a quarter pound of ham, and a third of a pound of sliced turkey.”

I used to love going to the deli. They would cut the first slice, put it on a piece of paper and offer it to you for your approval. I would then say “perfecto” and eat it with a smile --a lovely snack to brighten your day. Not now. Oh, they still hold it up for you, but from six feet away. How can I see if it’s too thin a slice? And forget about tasting it.

Last week, Essie gave me the same order. I was waiting behind a heavyset guy who was ordering a lot of stuff, I was afraid they’d be sold out when they got to me. A lady strolled up and took a number from the little machine. I hadn’t taken a number. Does she know I’m before her? Now there is going to be a confrontation. I hate confrontations, but I know I must stand my ground. The fat guy is done. I step up to the counter. The lady steps up, number in hand. Oh God, here we go. But, miracle of miracles, the clerk indicates that I am next. I am immediately in love with this clerk. I am so relieved I bungle my order.

“I’ll have a quarter pound of turkey off the bone and a third of a pound of ham.” Immediately I knew I screwed it up. Turkey off the bone?

The clerk looks at me. The lady with the number looks at me. Now they are both laughing. Embarrassed, I correct myself, get my order and set off in search of Essie. Finding her, I toss the two packages in our cart.

“This feels heavy,” she says, and looks at the package. “Almost half a pound! They do this all the time!”

“I’ll eat it, don’t worry,” I offer, then head for the checkout, where, inevitably, the final drama occurs..

“Stay here, I forgot something,” Essie says.

“She’s checking us out!”

“Be right back.” As I am stuffing our order into our Trader Joe’s bags, people behind us are waiting. What will I tell the checker if she doesn’t return in time? That my wife is looking for just the right sized onion? Thankfully, she reappears as the checker enters the last item. Two little limes for all that checkout angst.

And so, we leave. I am exhausted, but happy. I look at the floor and the big red arrow and smile. I’m going the right way.

Gil Herman

(Herman is a student in Kathie Klarrich’s writing class at the KB Community Center, which is now meeting via Zoom)