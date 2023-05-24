Higher utility bills are a betrayal of our trust

Guess those who voted for this decided not to try re-election. How many are going to get jobs in these (utility) companies after they are defeated for re-election.

Sadly, the new goal is greed. Also placing more people to become homeless.

Just think, I served this country, putting my life on the line for these people. Is it time for those who want to serve to see how they might be treated after serving. I thought the enemy was countries like China or Russia. The real threat is sitting in Tallahassee.

Instead of dying for this country, most likely I’ll die on the street because of greed. It’s scary to think that those elected might turn on those who elected them for protection. There is a difference between profit and greed.

Not all legislatures are out of line. But enough to vote for greed. I took an oath and held up my end of the agreement. Perhaps they might rethink their vote and rewrite the Utility Bill.

Now my prayers are that the legislature look deep into the conscience. Do the right thing!!!!!!

Roger Robbins