It was almost devastating to read of Chief “Chuck” Press' resignation, aside from his reasoning. He will be so fondly remembered!

This community leader accomplished so much in a job with extraordinary inherent challenges. But more than his accomplishments, one must note his heart, which is bigger than his lengthy career in law enforcement.

Those of us who were lucky enough to share conversations and reflections with him, know his grace.

Celebrating a great guy and consummate professional!

Lisa Kornse