Human-powered vehicles should not excluded from e-bike regulations, for the kids’ sake

Controlling the riders of e-bikes and motorized scooters has been a challenge. I agree that the usage of electric powered vehicles needs to be regulated, but not at the cost of human powered vehicles.

I think we need to communicate effectively what is allowed and not allowed in the Village Parks, Village sidewalks, and Crandon Blvd sidewalks. There have been workshops for electric powered vehicles, but I’ve never attended because neither my children nor I own e-bikes or motorized scooters.

Unfortunately, all of the sudden, in the Village of Key Biscayne, human powered vehicles with wheels have fallen under the umbrella of electric powered vehicles. As a village we should be promoting active transportation. It's good for your health and for Key Biscayne traffic.

We also need to clearly communicate which human powered vehicles are excluded from the definition of a bicycle. We should not deter children from practicing and riding push scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, pedal-less bicycles, or bicycles with seat heights no of less than 25 inches in the Village Parks. Children need to be exposed to and practice riding these human powered vehicles because it is necessary for their motor development, strength, coordination, and balance.

We have now seen how masking young children affected their ability to acquire appropriate speech and language skills. Let’s not make the same mistake by prohibiting young children to use human powered vehicles at our parks and hence the opportunity to develop their gross motor skills. Many children live in buildings and have no safe place to ride except for the Village Parks.

In addition, children should not be intimidated, embarrassed or given a ticket or warning for following the state law for a vehicle propelled solely by human power and that is excluded from the definition of a bicycle.

Kind regards,

Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre