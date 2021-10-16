Dear Editor,

I live around the corner from L’Esplanade Mall and I often visit the premises. I would like to congratulate the management team for the recent improvements they have made, including the new tenants, seating and painting.

The place has finally begun to come back to life, with Yandry the hair-dresser and Dr. Paz the dentist, and Rodrigo the Brazilian Jiu-jitsu instructor, as well as children's learning centers, karate for kids, a therapeutic massage center, and a cute little Colombian coffee shop.

Just as importantly, the lighting and markings of the covered parking area have been improved enhancing the safety of drivers and pedestrians. According to the management team, Pat and Pat, there are more amenities in the works and the outdoors area and steps are soon going to get a much-needed facelift.

I encourage Key Biscayne residents to pay a visit if they have not already witnessed the changes.

David Adams