Thirty years ago, a five-year effort led by an extraordinary group of Key Biscayne citizens succeeded against great odds.

A new Village government was formed, setting in motion similar efforts to bring government close to the people all across South Florida. I was there at the beginning but mostly sat on the sidelines thereafter, watching successive generations of community leaders fulfill the promise of incorporation -- that it meant far more than just lower tax rates.

The Village has been an astounding success. We have, by far, the lowest municipal property tax rate in Miami Dade County. Since we incorporated, Key Biscayners have saved tens of millions in municipal tax dollars as we used to pay a lot more for very little.

Because of the contributions of those I watched from afar, we enjoy the finest public services of any community in Florida. That is an opinion based in part on objective standards – response times, for example – and in part on subjective standards – like the quality of people who come to your door in an emergency, or the smiling faces on Village Green, in the Community Center or walking, riding, and biking all over the island. I don’t think it is unfair to conclude that if you can’t be happy here, there is no place you can be happy.

That’s the good news. Now the bad news.

There is a small group of on the island who aren’t happy. That would be their own business except they are highly motivated to cause the rest of us to be as unhappy as they are.

This is not a new phenomenon. The names and faces change over time, but there has always been a small group on the island willing to be part of Citizens Against Virtually Everything, otherwise known by the acronym CAVE.

Consistently angry and consistently mean, CAVE has made every success more difficult to achieve. They make the price paid for serving not just time and money. To serve one must endure character assassination. And they are indignant when someone tires of it all and fights back.

Now the really bad news.

After years of dealing with the sheer nastiness and imperious demands of CAVE, the Village’s Chief of Police for 17 years, Charles Press, said enough was enough and decided to move on to somewhere where people are nicer. CAVE was in ecstasy.

Now, after years of sheer nastiness and imperious demands directed to it, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation has said enough and has announced that it is terminating its extraordinarily important partnership with the Village government. What that means is too long a list to repeat here. It’s not good.

Small in number, loud in voice and bereft of positive accomplishment, CAVE has struck and the community has lost.

In November next year, control of the Village government will be on the ballot with the election of Mayor and three members of the Council. The Village desperately needs good people willing to carry on the tradition of success and endure the pain caused by the citizens who are against virtually everything. CAVE dwellers make it painful to serve but every generation needs people willing to endure it or there will only be bad news.

By the way, a recent letter to the editor erroneously credited me with coining the acronym CAVE. I would gladly accept the honor if it was true but it is not. Groups like this exist in every town, village and city. I just wish our version of CAVE would look around and try for just a moment to see how good things are. Perhaps they could be made to learn that the path to success is not over the backs of others.

One can hope.

Gene Stearns