Monday night, the Miami-Dade County Parks Department hosted a Zoom call with their boss, Mayor Cava, and several department heads to help resolve the Rickenbacker P3 controversy.

The Parks people confess they don't really do roads; they got the job through a bureaucratic maze. The Mayor told us they really don't do procurement either; that process is supervised by a guy named Alex, who runs procurement and works directly for the Mayor. In short, Parks are pretty much the idea guys, but they don't have an idea how to fix the causeway from toll plaza to Calusa Park because … well, we never really did get that answer.

With more tortured logic, they attempted to limit the public comments to the Value for Money Analysis of Plan Z’s funding structure, which the Mayor had ordered, and both sides claim support their positions. We were to ignore the underlying flaws in the bike-centric Plan Z or the process that got us here.

As you would expect, Key Biscayners ignored that (comment) restriction with the first public comment by the Village Mayor reiterating the (Village Council’s) “Kill Z” political resolution. The last 45 minutes featured the Village Manager reiterating the practical reasons to kill the RFP proposal. He even provided an execution itinerary. He asked KB’s Commission representative Regalado to write a rescind resolution and the county mayor to sign it.

Mayor Cava finished the meeting by speaking of hope to solicit federal funds, but without making a commitment as to the fate of Plan Z. To this observer she appeared both tired and resolved. Resolved to what? Time will tell. But a hint may be the Z people, who submitted a letter ahead of the Zoom meeting that conceded to many of KB concerns, including resident toll fees and design inclusion.

Somebody is nervous.

Charles Collins