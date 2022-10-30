Joe Rasco is a proven leader who should be mayor again

It is with great pleasure and honor that we endorse Joe Rasco as candidate for Key Biscayne mayor. We have known Joe and his family for many years and have had the pleasure to join efforts in helping and supporting others.

Joe is a man of principles, high morale and values. In our view he represents what our leader in Key Biscayne must have. We believe we need a leader who can guide us in the years ahead, but who also cares for others and understands the community’s needs.

In his previous tenure as mayor, Joe was instrumental in building the foundation of what Key Biscayne is today. Joe is that integral leader who will certainly help us in the years to come.

With Ana, his wife, they have built a beautiful family that is an example to many of us. The Rascos exemplify a beautiful family in Key Biscayne.

We support, and look forward to, Joe leading our community in the years to come.

Martha and Genaro Poulat