KB Beach Club celebration brings out the community’s best

What was great about the Key Biscayne Beach Club 70th Anniversary Celebration was not the spectacular venue or the light breeze, balmy night and nearly full moon. It was the people attending.

Generations of club members and non-members, happy to be together to celebrate and reminisce about our lives on the Best Place on Earth. Individuals may have different opinions, but at the end of the day all Key Biscayners share an abiding love for and deep pride in our island community.

I am so very proud to be a Key Biscayner.

Nancy Stoner Downs

Chair, Key Biscayne Beach Club 70th Anniversary Celebration