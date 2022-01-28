KB is being targeted, needs to step up policing initiatives

Editor’s Note This letter was sent to Councilmembers Luis Lauredo and Ignacio Segurola and shared with Islander News

The council meeting beginning was shocking – a gang of four guys dressed in black assaulting our young people, cruising our streets.

We need a new level of deterrent protection. Do what the Port of Miami does outside of cruise terminals as a show of force: Police dress in combat gear with an AR-15 slung across their chest; police patrol cars roam the streets with warning light flashing; helicopters fly overhead. All of this on a typical day.

I was chair of the Law Enforcement Transmission Committee (pre-Village incorporation). We did a deterrent test twice as part of our plan. We had a police car patrol every street in Key Biscayne. It took exactly one hour both times. Do this with a warning light on.

Also, position a patrol car at the entrance to KB –and periodically a helicopter flyover with searchlight on. And, of course, re-establish neighbored ”Crime Watch.” The list of things we can do goes on and on. Get ideas from our community.

Ed Meyer