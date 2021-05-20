We need more action on what S&R can do for us. A proactive slate of things that need to be done. Here are a couple of ideas to push forward :

(1) Being safer in the water off the beach

(2) Measuring the effects of climate change and rising sea levels. Let's take them one at a time :

First, I was a lifeguard on Lake Erie at Bay Village, Ohio. We tested the water every week to make sure it was safe for swimming. Why don’t we ? KB’s sea water should be done weekly in at least four places.

Next: We always talk about climate change and rising sea levels. Okay, to what extent has the sea level changed off KB? We don’t have a figure that I know of. Fix the problem. Put six measuring devices in the water around our island to tell us on a year-to-year basis. Get Miami-Dade and the state involved.

Right now, we’re asleep at the switch. Wake-up!

“S&R” is a great idea. And it should be a “grass roots” activity, and be part of the 2040 Committee’s agenda. Our KB community, itself, should step forward with its ideas!

Ed Meyer