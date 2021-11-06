In response to the recent article by Hillard Grossman, “Changes coming to island’s youth sports, including exclusivity for Village kids,” (Oct. 27). It is important to note that in the 11 years that Key Biscayne Soccer Club was re-established as a soccer club with its original colors and logo, many people were involved with shaping the club. The first president was Jose Lopez, followed by Sofia Sohl, then Jackie Kellogg, and now Marcelo Radice. In addition, other community members helped shape the formative years, including Hugo Munoz, Fernando Garcia-Morillo, Martin Hernandez, Roberto Sabella and Miguel Mesa.

The all-time greatest (GOAT) was Ralph Foster.

The original intention of KBSC was to promote and develop Key Biscayne players. All players U10, recreational and travel have been primarily residents, with exceptions for children of teachers, KB employees and off island school children who attend KB schools. The issue is with competitive teams, U12 and older; the competition in Florida is steep.

I have been involved with youth sports on Key Biscayne for many years, I am no longer, primarily because I believe youth soccer -- with the immense safety risks and regulations involved, and the intensity of parent -- should be managed by Parks and Recreation with a qualified Director of Coaching. That person would report to the Director of Parks and Recreation and to an elected board of parents who are Key Biscayne residents with children currently playing soccer.

It is time to explore what other communities are doing and ask if what we are doing is right for our island’s most popular youth sport.

Thank you,

Jackie Gross Kellogg