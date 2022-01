On a recent trip, a flat tire on our Community Center bus full of seniors on their way to Palm Beach turned a failed trip into a fun adventure and a success story thanks to the efficient response of Richard Perez (assistant to the Parks & Recreation director) our bus driver, and the swift action of Fire, Police and Parks and Recreation, who very quickly came to our rescue and brought us back to the Key safely.

A big thank you from all the seniors who were on the bus that day.

Oria Perez Upegui