To the editor:

Shame on the attacks on our Key Biscayne Community Foundation!

In her rebuttal piece recently published in The Islander, Foundation Executive Director Melissa White unflinchingly defends the reputation of the KBCF against an onslaught of innuendo flowing from some of our fellow citizens and, sadly, members of our Village Council. Melissa’s response is direct and fact-filled, and should be read by all of us.

The tireless and generous work of our Foundation is a shining example of service and excellence. As a past president of the KB Rotary Club, my own experience in working with the Foundation has been unfailingly positive and inspiring.

The unanswered question remains: What are the motivations driving these unwarranted assaults? We are all too aware of repeated historical instances of those who desire more power to find a scapegoat, an enemy to attack, and by doing so shine attention on themselves as a supposed defender against evil. Never mind, that despite reviews of all Foundation records no instance of fraud, malfeasance, illegality, or impropriety committed by the KBCF has been reported.

To those who would attempt to belittle our Foundation, I recommend they redirect their energies into constructive community service, and join those who are making real change and real progress possible on our beloved Key Biscayne.

Clint Bush