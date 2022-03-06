I have been a Key Biscayne resident for 12 years. I’ve known Ivette Fernandez for a long time. Ivette is an amazing parent of two wonderful kids, a wife, and a hardworking mom with 2 jobs (realtor and speech therapist).

During her free time, she also helps the organization Act4Me, which is a nonprofit organization that helps children with special needs to get the therapy they need to succeed. Everything she does is for the benefit and the good of the children. She has done a lot to help our community thrive and I am very proud of her that she is speaking up for the children of this community. I support Ivette.

As a community, we need to support each other!

Silvia Rial