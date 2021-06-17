Going to ask for the numbers: Who (and how many?), What, Why, When, Where, etc.

With current issues like a skateboard park at 530, or kiteboarding versus residents, I am going to start asking “How many users are there?” Or give me your best guess. We've had enough of pointing to your head and saying, “It's been researched.”

We had only 7 to 10 using the skateboard pump track at 530, a $2 million property. For kiteboarders versus residents,-7 to 100 ? Get the numbers to help make the right decisions.

They're a business tool.

Ed Meyer