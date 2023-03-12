Laidback Key of the past has given way to traffic and building density

I've lived on the Key since 1966, being single and then in 1968 marrying. Jim and I loved the laid back island feeling and way of life.

One only has to drive down Crandon or the streets of the Key to see the change. Taller/bigger is not better. More traffic, more people, less parking. We see this in the shopping centers as well as the residential area.

The zoning on the Key has gotten out of control, and moving is not the answer. We need to get better control of zoning before we turn into Brickell.

We don't have to worry about sea level rise because we are turning into a concrete jungle and are going to sink this island.

Ann Taintor