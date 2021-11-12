The front steps are a disgrace to our beautiful island. They have a maintenance person picking up trash. They put a fence around the grass. Why can’t they fix the broken concrete steps?

A person from out of town asked me if the place was abandoned. There are businesses paying rent -- even the US Post Office. This is an eyesore. Inspectors drive around the key issuing citations for not having a permit, even if renovating a small thing in their house. Why can’t the Village government do something about this?

Photos were taken weeks ago addressing this, but nothing has been done but orange cones added. I guess no one cares how dreadful it looks.

Signed, Concerned resident Louretta Davis